Back at TripleMania in August, Kenny Omega put out a challenge to Fenix who held the AAA Mega Championship.

The two met at last night's AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII where Omega hit One Winged Angel to become the new AAA Mega Champion. Fenix offered up a handshake after the match, but Omega passed and posed with his newly one title. No word yet on when his first title defense is.

AEW and AAA formed a working partnership back in February with the two sides trading talent on each other's shows.

This is Omega's first title since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 13.

In regards to AEW, Omega is scheduled to face Jon Moxley on November 9 at Full Gear in Baltimore, Maryland.