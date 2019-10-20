Back at TripleMania in August, Kenny Omega put out a challenge to Fenix who held the AAA Mega Championship.
The two met at last night's AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII where Omega hit One Winged Angel to become the new AAA Mega Champion. Fenix offered up a handshake after the match, but Omega passed and posed with his newly one title. No word yet on when his first title defense is.
AEW and AAA formed a working partnership back in February with the two sides trading talent on each other's shows.
This is Omega's first title since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at this year's Wrestle Kingdom 13.
In regards to AEW, Omega is scheduled to face Jon Moxley on November 9 at Full Gear in Baltimore, Maryland.
¡Lucha por el Megacampeonato de Peso Completo AAA!— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
?? @ReyFenixMx ?? @KennyOmegamanX ??
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
?? En VIVO por @TwitchES https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
?? LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/aHyDlWhgz1
¡Tenemos NUEVO Megacampeón AAA!— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
?? @KennyOmegamanX de @AEWrestling ??
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
?? En VIVO por @TwitchES https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
?? LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/E7CqnJo6RL
#andNew Mega Campeonato @luchalibreaaa @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/0ihrrhhRUb— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 20, 2019
Aquí está su nuevo Megacampeón de @luchalibreaaa:— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
?? @kennyOmegamanX de @AEWrestling ??
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
?? En VIVO por @TwitchES https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
?? LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/lA2PChf11v