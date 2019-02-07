All Elite Wrestling has announced a new partnership with Mexico's AAA promotion.

As seen in the video below that was tweeted by AEW this evening, AAA General Manager Dorian Roldán congratulated Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Tony Khan for the launch of their promotion. Roldán said AAA is very excited to see what AEW does as they believe it will change the pro wrestling world.

Roldán then announced that the two promotions are forming an alliance that will "present new surprises to the fans, exchange of talent, surprise people, and well, all the surprises that we have this year."

Roldán ended the video by wishing AEW good luck and noting that more updates will be released later.

Today was a big day for the legendary lucha promotion as they also announced a new TV deal with TV Azteca in Mexico, which begins on February 15. The two-hour series will air at 4:30pm Central time each Friday. AAA will maintain the rights to the content while the network will handle production.

AEW is planning more big announcements tonight at the Double Or Nothing ticket party in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for live coverage of that event at 9pm ET.