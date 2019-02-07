WWE Co-President George Barrios commented on the launch of a "new wrestling organization" during today's fourth quarter 2018 WWE earnings call. The caller was presumably asking about All Elite Wrestling, wondering if AEW has caused an impact on the market for talent, and if WWE is seeing more cost inflation due to their launch.

"Yeah, too early to tell. We wouldn't talk about specifics of that," Barrios said.

"From our perspective, we think we are the premiere global organization with the greatest wrestlers in the world, one of the greatest platforms. We have a lot of confidence in our ability to manage that."

