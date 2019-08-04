AAA TripleMania XXVII took place last night in Mexico City with Blue Demon Jr. defeating Dr. Wagner Jr. in a hair versus mask match. After the match, Wagner said he's retiring from wrestling.
Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Laredo Kid defeated Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Post-match, Omega called out Fenix and said he'll return to Mexico for a shot at the AAA Mega Championship, Fenix accepted the challenge.
Below are the full results.
* Astrolux, Dragon Bane, and Arkangel Divino defeated Aramis, Toxin, and Arez (Pre-Show)
* Pagano won the Copa TripleMania (Battle Royal)
* Villano III Jr. and Lady Maravilla defeated Niño Hamburguesa & Big Mami (c), and Sammy Guevara & Scarlett Bordeaux, and Australian Suicide & Vanilla (Four-Way for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship)
* El Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr., and Golden Magic defeated Mocho Cota Jr., Carta Brava Jr., & Tito Santana, and Pimpinela Escarlata, Mamba, & Máximo
* Tessa Blanchard defeated Keyra (c), Lady Shani, Taya, Faby Apache, Chik Tormenta, and La Hiedra (TLC Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship)
* Psycho Clown, Cody Rhodes, and Cain Velasquez defeated Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross
* Laredo Kid, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix defeated Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks
* Blue Demon Jr. defeated Dr. Wagner (Mask vs. Hair Match)
The New @luchalibreaaa Reina de Reinas Champion ????@Tess_Blanchard #TriplemaniaXXVll pic.twitter.com/pDfHNDxsQm— Abel Jr (@ItsAbelJr) August 4, 2019
#TriplemaniaXXVII @cainmma @Psychooriginal @CodyRhodes @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/Sxp9qQXUQg— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 4, 2019
#TriplemaníaXXVII ¡@WagnerJrOficial anuncia su retiro como luchador profesional!????— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) August 4, 2019
?? si crees que merece seguir luchando.
????¡EN VIVO por @Twitch - @TwitchES!
???? ? https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
???? ? https://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/ml78ws5Jnm
#TriplemaniaXXVII ¡Reto por el MEGACAMPEONATO DE AAA! @ReyFenixMx ?? @KennyOmegamanX.— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) August 4, 2019
¿QUÉ PASARÁ?????
????¡EN VIVO por @Twitch - @TwitchES!
???? ? https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
???? ? https://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/3kB2byxGKs