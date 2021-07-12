Bandido won the ROH World Championship against Rush at tonight’s ROH Best in the World.

Near the end of the match, Rush ripped off most of Bandido’s mask. The referee tried to get the champion to stop and ended up getting shoved down to the mat. Rush’s attention was taken away from Bandido for a moment and he got rolled up for the three-count.

Post-match, Rush and his stablemates beat up Bandido and hit him with the title. Rush then put the strap over the new champion.

Bandido has been with ROH since late 2018 and is also a one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

