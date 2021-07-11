Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of tonight’s ROH Best in the World! The show takes place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Coverage begins at 7 pm ET with the Hour One pre-show (free on multiple platforms). The main card starts at 8 pm ET.

The PPV streams on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.

– ROH welcomes back the fans for the first time in 16 months.

– Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman welcome us to the pre-show. Tracy Williams is out tonight after not being cleared to wrestle (hit by a car a few weeks back). The tag titles will still be defended with Jay Lethal stepping in for his fellow Foundation stablemate.

Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita