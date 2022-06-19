Through the first two events of AAA’s TripleMania XXX series, the promotion has run the Ruleta de la Muerte mask vs. mask tournament, with the losers all moving on until only two were left to wrestle in a mask vs. mask match this October at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. Now after TripleMania XXX: Tijuana tonight, we know who the final two participants will be, and to the shock of many, one will be AEW star Penta Oscuro.

Penta, who lost in the first round of the tournament to Ultimo Dragon back in April, punched his unfortunate ticket to the Ruleta de la Muerte Finals with a loss tonight against Blue Demon Jr. The back and forth battle ended with the 56-year-old Demon hitting Penta, wrestling under the name Pentagon Jr., with an Avalanche Canadian Destroyer through a table.

So who will be putting their mask on the line against Penta this October? None other than former WCW star Villano IV, who was defeated later in TripleMania XXX: Tijuana by top AAA star Psycho Clown. The bout, similar to Villano’s hard-hitting loss to LA Park back in Monterrey, saw Psycho pull it out after putting Villano IV away with an Air Raid Crash onto thumbtacks.

The match with Villano IV will represent the third time Penta has put his mask on the line, while Villano will be defending his mask for the thirteenth time in his career. It will be the first-ever singles match between Penta and Villano, though the two have competed in several tag, trios, and multi-man matches together in the past, including a few times they were partners.

Before he can put his mask on the line though, Penta has other business to attend to on “AEW Dynamite” this upcoming week. He will take on long-time rival Malakai Black in singles action, with the winner moving on to a four-way match for the newly created AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door.

