At the start of TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, Penta Oscuro lost to Ultimo Dragon, meaning he would be moving on to round 2 of the Ruleta de la Muerte mask tournament at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this June. We now know who else will be joining him in the second round.

The remaining three Ruleta de la Muerte matches at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey saw LA Park defeat Villano IV, Rayo de Jalisco Jr. defeat Blue Demon Jr. and El Canek defeat Psycho Clown. As a result, Villano, Demon Jr., and Psycho Clown will join Penta in the 2nd round of the tournament in Tijuana on June 18. At the end of the show, it was announced that Penta will face Blue Demon Jr. and Psycho Clown will face Villano IV in the semi-finals.

Park emerged victorious over Villano IV in a violent, bloody brawl, ultimately scoring the pinfall with a rollup. Meanwhile, both the Rayo-Demon and Psycho Clown-Canek matches ended with interference. Rayo Jr. was able to overcome run-ins by long-time rivals Cien Caras and Mascara Ano 2000 to defeat Demon Jr. with a guitar shot. Psycho Clown wasn’t as lucky, falling to Canek after Dr. Wagner Jr. interfered and hit him with a baseball bat.

Things didn’t get better for AAA’s top star after the match, with Wagner being joined by Andrade El Idolo for a two-on-one attack. The AEW star then officially aligned with Wagner, who has been feuding with Psycho in the United States this year in promotions like GCW. Andrade had earlier teamed with Cibernetico and Deonna Purrazzo, losing by DQ to Bandido, Pagano, and Taya Valkyrie.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]