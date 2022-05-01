AEW and recent Ring of Honor’s past collided tonight at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey in the form of Andrade El Idolo and Bandido. The two met tonight in trios action, with Bandido teaming with Pagano and Impact Knockout’s Champion Taya Valkyrie to take on Andrade, who was accompanied by Jose the Assistant, and his partners Cibernetico and Deonna Purrazzo.

While it was uncertain whether Bandido or Andrade El Idolo would interact during the match, the two found themselves squaring off often, and also had to deal with a rainstorm that hit Monterrey prior to the match. It had no effect on either luchador, as the two went at it for the course of the match until Andrade and his team were disqualified for attacking the referee, Hijo del Tirantes.

In addition to Andrade El Idolo and Bandido, the match also saw frequent rivals Taya and Purrazzo continue their issues, only days after Taya defeated Purrazzo to win back the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at Impact Rebellion. The issues also continued between Pagano and Cibernetico, who American fans may remember for his appearance in the 1997 Royal Rumble.

Despite the inconclusive result, both Andrade El Idolo and Bandido should both be happy with their showings, especially in regards to recent results. Andrade was last seen losing to Darby Allin in a coffin match on AEW Dynamite, while Bandido recently lost an ROH World Championship match to Jonathan Gresham at Supercard of Honor. As for Deonna Purrazzo, she can next be seen this week on AEW Dynamite, facing Mercedes Martinez in a winner take all match for the ROH Women’s Championship.

