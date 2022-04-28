As noted earlier, ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo will be making her AEW debut on next week’s Dynamite.

It was announced on tonight’s show that Purrazzo will wrestle ROH Women’s Interim World Champion Mercedes Martinez.

Purrazzo has reacted to the announcement via Twitter, as seen below.

My LONG awaited @AEW debut… #Virtuosa

Purrazzo and Martinez also engaged in a Twitter interaction later.

Ever since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor last month, Purrazzo has been teasing her arrival on AEW TV.

Last October, Purrazzo explained why she was eager to wrestle against or tag with Dr. Britt Baker, her best friend in real life.

“To have that crossover with women and possibly wrestle someone like Britt or tag with someone like Britt, who is my best friend in real life,” Purrazzo told Busted Open Radio. “It would just be very special for us, I think as friends, but for women’s wrestling too. And that’s the whole point of all this. It’s to grow and evolve women’s wrestling. We haven’t had a lot of those firsts yet, so any time you can kind of get your hands on that and claim it as your own, I think it’s important these days.”

For what it’s worth, Purrazzo signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling in October 2020. At the time, Josh Mathews revealed via Impact Press Pass that Purrazzo had agreed to a long-term deal with the company.

Deonna Purrazzo lost the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship to Taya Valkyrie at Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

I've waited FAR TOO LONG for a ROH WOMEN'S TITLE! This won't be easy to but im looking forward to PROVE my worth!

THE STAKES ARE HIGHER than most realize.

CHAMPION vs CHAMPION#OGBADASS #RUGGEDandTHUGGED #BRASSCITYOG https://t.co/8j7J31gQBO — Mercedes Martinez 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@RealMMartinez) April 28, 2022

You waited, I created.

For better or worst, this championship has ALWAYS been mine. And STILL… #Virtuosa 👁 https://t.co/yWvvdKaX0c — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 28, 2022

