During tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view, Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.
Before losing the title tonight, Deonna Purrazzo Purrazzo had been champion after she defeated Faby Apache at Triplemanía XXIX on August 14, 2021.
You can follow our ongoing quick results for Impact Rebellion here.
.@thetayavalkyrie is back in @IMPACTWRESTLING!#REBELLION pic.twitter.com/QHQG466TuZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
These two hate each other!@thetayavalkyrie @DeonnaPurrazzo #REBELLION pic.twitter.com/yZGUXAvulH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
#ANDNEW Reina De Reinas Champion!@thetayavalkyrie #REBELLION pic.twitter.com/ttUW1DTecS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
