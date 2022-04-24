During tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view, Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Before losing the title tonight, Deonna Purrazzo Purrazzo had been champion after she defeated Faby Apache at Triplemanía XXIX on August 14, 2021.

You can follow our ongoing quick results for Impact Rebellion here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]