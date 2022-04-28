Several new matches were announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite, including a clash between the original and interim ROH Women’s Champions Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedez Martinez. The two women will have a one-on-one match to settle the score and determine the undisputed ROH Women’s Champion.

In a media scrum following the ROH SuperCard of Honor show earlier this month, Tony Khan addressed the situation with Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedez Martinez. At the time, Tony was uncertain when Purrazzo would be available to defend her ROH Title, so he chose to have an interim champion in the meantime.

“Mercedes is a legendary wrestler for ROH and a legendary wrestler for the division, and now a great interim champion,” Khan explained. “Deonna is a little bit of an interesting situation because she is the lineal champion, but she also has other contractual obligations with other companies, so I don’t know when we will get to decide on the undisputed title. But there’s a lot of exciting stuff happening in the division.”

We will also see the next chapter in the feud between MJF and Wardlow, as Maxwell Jacob Friedman has announced that he will have a mystery opponent ready for the powerhouse star. That opponent may just be W. Morrissey (formerly Big Cass in WWE).

“Wardlow, next week you’re going up against a man who is smarter than you, stronger than you, and who is taller than you, and you can’t teach that,” MJF said.

We will also see longtime veteran Jeff Hardy go against the Undisputed Elite’s Bobby Fish in a first-round qualifying match for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner will join Adam Cole, Dax Harwood, Kyle O’Reilly, Samoa Joe, and either Darby Allin or Swerve Strickland, depending on who wins this Friday on Rampage, as the next participant in the men’s tournament.

You can see the current card for the May 4 AEW Dynamite below:

Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship

Deonna Purrazzo Vs. Mercedez Martinez

Wardlow Vs. Mystery Opponent

Bobby Fish Vs. Jeff Hardy in a qualifying match for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

