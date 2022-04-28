The card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was revealed on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and it includes a big ROH World Television Title defense from Samoa Joe. He will be going one-on-one with Trent from The Best Friends, a longtime member of Ring of Honor that hasn’t held a title yet.

We will also see another qualifying match for a spot in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament between Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland. The winner will join Dax Harwood, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Samoa Joe as confirmed entrants for the men’s portion of the tournament.

We will also see Danhuasen and Hook face to face in the ring. This may signify that Danhuasen has recovered fully from his leg injury and will be making his in-ring AEW debut soon.

You can see the full card below:

Darby Allin vs. Swerve Scott in a qualifying match for a spot in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Hook goes face-to-face with Danhausen

Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, & Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, & Skye Blue

Colten Gunn vs. Keith Lee

ROH World Television Title

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Trent Baretta

