MJF has teased the arrival of former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass) on next week’s Dynamite.

On tonight’s Dynamite, MJF looked calm and collected after his bitter rival, Wardlow, put away Lance Archer in a singles bout. In a backstage interview after the match, MJF explained why Wardlow’s win didn’t bother him.

“The reason I’m calm is because I’ve got a plan,” MJF said. “And it’s a damn good one.”

At this point, MJF placed a phone call to a certain someone.

“Hey big man, question: ‘how would you feel about making six figures for one match?’ Alright!” MJF was heard saying on the call.

The leader of the Pinnacle then described Wardlow’s opponent for next week.

“Wardlow, next week you’re going up against a man who is smarter than you, stronger than you, and who is taller than you.”

MJF ended the segment by saying, “and you can’t teach that.”

The fans in the arena seemed to figure out who he was talking about.

There were reports last November about W. Morrissey’s contract with IMPACT expiring. It’s possible that he continued to work with the company on handshake “per date” deals. The big man was last seen in action at the recent Rebellion pay-per-view where he was part of the Tag Team Gauntlet for the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

.@the_MJF sets up a match for @realwardlow next week against a man who is "smarter", "stronger" and "taller than #MrMayhem. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OTryMACHoI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022

