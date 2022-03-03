With AEW announcing its acquisition of ROH, reigning ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo could potentially crossover to AEW TV in the near future.

Soon after Tony Khan’s announcement on AEW Dynamite, Purrazzo wrote the following on Twitter:

Well, things just got interesting… 👀

Fans have been tweeting their excitement over potential match-ups such as Purrazzo vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker and Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa.

Last October, Purrazzo explained why she was eager to wrestle against or tag with Baker, her best friend in real life.

“To have that crossover with women and possibly wrestle someone like Britt or tag with someone like Britt, who is my best friend in real life,” Purrazzo told Busted Open Radio. “It would just be very special for us, I think as friends, but for women’s wrestling too. And that’s the whole point of all this. It’s to grow and evolve women’s wrestling. We haven’t had a lot of those firsts yet, so any time you can kind of get your hands on that and claim it as your own, I think it’s important these days.”

Earlier this year, Purrazzo beat Rok-C for the ROH Women’s Title at an IMPACT taping. Purrazzo also holds the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship, which she won at AAA TripleMania XXIX in August 2021.

Deonna Purrazzo signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling in October 2020. At the time, Josh Mathews revealed via Impact Press Pass that Purrazzo had agreed to a long-term deal with the company.

