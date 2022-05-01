AEW star Penta Oscuro may have gotten brother Rey Fenix back this past week, but that’s where the good news ends. Wrestling under his Pentagon Jr. moniker, Penta Oscuro was defeated by the legendary Ultimo Dragon at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, sending Penta to the second round of the Ruleta de la Muerte mask tournament.

Seen by many as an international dream match, Penta and Dragon battled hard for several minutes before the tide turned against Penta following a Canadian Destroyer by the Japanese wrestling legend. Dragon finished off Penta Oscuro just moments later after hitting his finisher, the Asai DDT (Sliced Bread #2).

As per the rules of the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament, the loser of the matches moves on to the next round of the tournament, taking place in Tijuana, Baja California on June 18. The losers of the semi-final matches that night will then move on to the finals at TripleMania, where the loser will lose their mask.

Penta Oscuro is the first luchador to move on via loss in the tournament. The other luchadores who will join him will be determined later in the show when Canek battles Psycho Clown, Blue Demon Jr. takes on Rayo de Jalisco Jr. and LA Park battles former WCW rival Villano IV.

