Rey Fenix made his return to AEW Dynamite on tonight’s show, appearing to help Penta Oscura and Pac fight off The House of Black.

As we’ve noted, Fenix suffered an arm injury during the January 5 AEW Dynamite main event from a chokeslam off the ring apron, through a table. Fenix later confirmed that he did not suffer any broken bones despite how severe the injury appeared at the time.

It was rumored in mid-February that Fenix was about a month away from a return but as March came and passed, there was no sign of a definite return date. Earlier this month, Fenix vowed that he would be back in time for AAA TripleMania XXX this weekend, which appears to be true.

For weeks, Death Triangle (Penta Oscura and Pac) and The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) have been feuding against one another. In his absence, Fenix’s Death Triangle teammates Penta and Pac tagged with Erick Redbeard at the AEW Revolution Buy-In pre-show but ended up losing that match.

AAA TripleMania XXX, the first of three TripleMania events from AAA this year, will take place on April 30 in Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and will be broadcast on FITE TV in English and Spanish commentary. Rey Fenix is scheduled for the main event, teaming with AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo against AEW’s The Young Bucks.

