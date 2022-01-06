It appears Rey Fenix of The Lucha Brothers might have suffered an injury during the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite TBS premiere.

As seen in the video clip below, Fenix grabbed his left arm and seemed to be calling for help after going through a table courtesy of Luchasaurus.

The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) would eventually defeat The Lucha Brothers to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

After Dynamite went off the air, Matt Sydal seemingly confirmed Fenix’s injury. Besides Sydal, several other wrestlers also reacted to Fenix possibly injuring his arm. You can see the relevant tweets below.

Stay tuned for updates on Rey Fenix’s possible injury.

Seeing a lot of concern out there about Rey Fenix after this nasty landing through a table at ringside. Fenix grabbed his left arm and appeared to be waving for some help.#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/71NYSu7rlC — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2022

My whole heart broke when I saw that. — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) January 6, 2022

Rey Fenix 🙏🏽 — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 6, 2022

