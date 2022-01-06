On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Lucha Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) won their first-ever AEW Tag Team Championships when they defeated The Lucha Bros in the main event.

As seen in the highlights below, the quick-paced match had multiple awe-inspiring moments, including a huge chokeslam off the ring apron through a table from Luchasaurus to Rey Fenix. The Lucha Bros hit nearly everything in their arsenal but still couldn’t put away Jungle Express on this occasion.

The final moments of the match saw Jungle Boy and Penta El Zero matching one another with reversals. But as Penta went for a made-in-Japan driver, Jungle Boy reversed into a pinning predicament of his own and just barely pulled out the 3-count.

After the match, Christian Cage, the mentor of the new AEW Tag Team Champions, entered the ring and held Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus’ hands high. Jungle Boy’s relatives were at ringside getting emotional at the sight, including Jungle Boy’s mother.

As they continued to celebrate, nearly every team in AEW came out to the ramp and looked on toward the new AEW Tag Team Champions. The Acclaimed, reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly), and many others were among the spectators that looked hungry for a shot at the gold.

Up in the rafters, Chris Jericho and Malakai Black (in different areas of the arena) also looked on as Jungle Express celebrated their win. Perhaps this means that the two men will find their own partners and chase after the champions, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus.

You can see highlights from the match below:

The champs #Luchabros are PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ur60wgSMbo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

It was all heart and no quit, and now @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus are your new #AEW World Tag Team Champions! What a historic night here at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/lsHyX8wOnP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

