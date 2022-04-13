Rey Fenix will soon be gracing everyone with his precence on a wrestling show again. In a video posted by Lucha Libre AAA on their social media pages, the AEW and AAA star announced that he will be ready to go for AAA’s first TripleMania XXX event at Estadio de Beisbol in Monterrey on April 30.

“Hello friends, here is the MexaKing Fenix, one half of the best tag team in the world, the Lucha Brothers,” Fenix stated. “Don’t miss Triplemania 30, Part 1, in Monterrey. I, the MexaKing will be present. Don’t you dare miss it. Animo!”

The video announcement is the first clear sign for Rey Fenix’ return date after he suffered a severe arm injury on the January 5 episode of AEW Dynamite. In that same match, Fenix and his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Jurassic Express.

AAA had previously advertised Rey Fenix’ return for their Rey de Reyes event in February and an event in Merida, Yucatan in March, where the Lucha Brothers were scheduled to challenge fellow AEW team FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships. Fenix was unable to wrestle at either event, though he cut a promo at Rey de Reyes and participated in an angle later in the show when Penta was attacked Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

There is still no word on when Rey Fenix is expected to return to AEW programming, though his impending AAA return suggests he will be returning to AEW soon as well. In his absence, Fenix’ Death Triangle teammates Penta and Pac have feuded with the House of Black, falling to the trio in a six man tag at the AEW Revolution Buy In that also featured Erick Redbeard. Penta is scheduled to face CM Punk on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As stated, AAA TripleMania XXX, the first of three TripleMania events from AAA this year, will take place on April 30 in Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and will be broadcast on FITE TV in English and Spanish commentary. Rey Fenix is scheduled for the main event, teaming with AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo against AEW’s The Young Bucks.

You can see Rey Fenix’ announcement below.

🔥 ¡ Ya lo dijo @ReyFenixMx !

Nos vemos este próximo 30 de abril en Triplemanía XXX Monterrey. 😏 ¿Ya tienes tus boletos? 📍Estadio De Béisbol Monterrey

⏰ 20:00 hrs. 🎟 Boletos ya a la venta: https://t.co/lynooFrYgg #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/tDCxB9F5ex — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 13, 2022

