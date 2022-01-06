Rey Fenix was rushed to the hospital after suffering an injury during tonight’s AEW Dynamite, according to PWInsider.

The report noted that internal belief within AEW is that Fenix “likely dislocated his elbow.” It was further noted that a dislocated elbow “would be a blessing” given how bad Fenix’s injury looked in real time.

As noted, Fenix suffered the injury when he went through a table courtesy of a Luchasaurus chokeslam. As seen in the video below, Fenix grabbed his left arm and called for help immediately after the spot.

The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) would eventually defeat The Lucha Brothers to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Stay tuned for updates on Rey Fenix’s injury.

Seeing a lot of concern out there about Rey Fenix after this nasty landing through a table at ringside. Fenix grabbed his left arm and appeared to be waving for some help.#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/71NYSu7rlC — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2022

