Rey Fenix is still about one month away from returning to the ring.

As we’ve noted, Fenix suffered an arm injury during the January 5 AEW Dynamite main event as The Lucha Bros lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Jurassic Express. Fenix later confirmed that he did not suffer any broken bones. At one point he expected back in the ring in mid-February.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Fenix is about a month away from returning to in-ring action. His condition has improved, and his arm is out of the sling, but he is expected to be out of the ring until mid-March or so.

AAA currently has Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico advertised for Saturday’s Rey de Reyes event on FITE, but the Observer notes that it will likely be changed to Penta vs. Dralistico in a singles match.

It was recently announced that Fenix and Penta will defend their HOG Tag Team Titles against ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes for the first time ever at House of Glory’s Salvation event on Friday, March 11. It looks like Fenix may be able to work that event.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]