Less than 24 hours after it was feared he had suffered a severe injury, AEW star Rey Fenix has broken his silence and confirmed the injury to his right arm is less severe than feared. In a lengthy statement on Twitter, released both in Spanish and English, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion thanked fans for their support, called the incident an accident and promised to return soon.

“I want to thank each and everyone of you for so much love, for your prayers, good vibes, for your messages,” Fenix said. “Thank you very much for being concerned about me. I feel very blessed to have all of you. Fans, colleagues (wrestlers), my friends and my family, thank you very much. I love this sport so much that it has changed my life and mine, that when I am in the ring or put on my mask, everything goes away. There are no fears, there are no problems, my heart beats perfectly, everything is fine, I feel alive. What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring and doing what we love so much.

“There is no fault, it is wrestling and these are the risks. Today I can tell you that I feel better and that thank god, your prayers and good vibes THERE ARE NO BROKEN BONES. I still have to visit the doctor a couple more times and do some studies, to have an exact diagnosis. Thank you very much once again to all and congratulations to the champions, enjoy and defend those titles, because very soon I am back and those championships belong to the Lucha Brothers. I respect. Thank you all, I love you.”

The injury occurred last night when Rey Fenix took a Chokeslam from Luchasaurus off the ring apron and through a table, where he landed awkwardly on his arm. Initially feared to be a broken arm or elbow, Fenix was rushed to the hospital, where it was believed he suffered a dislocated elbow. There is no official timetable on his return, though Mas Lucha and the Lucha Brothers related Republic of Lucha account have stated Fenix will miss several weeks.

Rey Fenix’s next major booking was to be at a Lucha Libre AAA show at the end of January, where he and Lucha Brothers teammate (and brother) Penta El Zero Miedo were scheduled to challenge FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships. It is unknown at this time if the match will still take place.

You can read Rey Fenix’s statement below.

