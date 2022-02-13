It was announced Saturday night that for the first time ever, ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers will face former AEW Tag Team champions The Lucha Brothers.

House of Glory Wrestling made the announcement via Twitter. The match will be at the HOG’s “Salvation” event on March 11 in Jamaica, Queens at Club Amazura.

The promotion tweeted, “𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 🚨🚨🚨🔥𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑🔥𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐀 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐒 𝐯𝐬 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐄 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐒 @PENTAELZEROM @jaybriscoe84 @ReyFenixMx”

Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix are the current HOG Tag Team Champions. The Lucha Brothers have held the tag team titles since defeating AEW stars Santana and Ortiz on June 8, 2019.

House of Glory was launched in 2012 and was founded by former Impact X-Division champion Amazing Red. The promotion is currently owned by rapper and multi-millionaire entrepreneur Master P.

Below is their announcement:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]