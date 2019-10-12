As noted a few days ago, rapper and multi-millionaire entrepreneur Master P revealed that he is the new owner of the House of Glory indie promotion.

In an update, PWInsider reports that P has purchased the majority of HOG. The Miller family will be putting their "muscle and production team" behind the promotion moving forward.

HOG was launched in 2012 and ran by The Amazing Red and Brian XL. The new report notes that XL will remain the head of creative for the promotion. The move was described as a huge boost for the promotion in a lot of ways.

For those who missed the earlier announcement and video seen below, P issued a warning to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"And we're getting into wrestling! I'm just telling y'all," Master P told a TMZ reporter while promoting his new 'Miller's Family Treasures' lifestyle reality TV show. "Vince McMahon, you in trouble, cause I'm about to take over wrestling."

He continued, "Taking hip-hop to a whole different league. HOG - House of Glory Wrestling. I'm hiring all the top wrestlers, come over here. WWE, come over here to us."

It was noted that the Miller family will feature HOG on their new "Miller's Family Treasures" TV show.

HOG will return with another show on Saturday, November 16 in Queens with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, TJP and others appearing. There's no word yet on what the P and his family have planned, but we will keep you updated.