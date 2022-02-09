Former Ring Of Honor team The Briscoes were recent guests on Busted Open Radio. During their interview, the popular duo once again took a shot at AEW stars FTR. The two teams have been trading words back and forth online since Final Battle where the former WWE stars attacked them. Mark Briscoe made it clear that they need to get their permission slips signed.

“If they can get their permission slips signed, they know where to find us,” he said. “When that sh*t went down at Final Battle, we haven’t heard sh*t from them since, that’s the b------t right there. Tony Khan, listen to me, ‘either sh*t or get off the pot.’ You ever heard that saying? Sh*t or get off the pot.”

Jay Briscoe then added his thoughts on that matter, “them money printers man, them money printers is warmed up.”

Mark then continues to vent his frustration. The Briscoes star made it clear they were just trying to have a moment with the fans at Final Battle before getting jumped. But considering the match has not happened, he is now questioning if they are trying to sabotage them as a team.

“That’s the whole thing, man. So the last Ring Of Honor show, we go out there and blow the freaking roof off the place, man. Then everybody wants to clap for us,” he said. “We got the family there, we brought a freaking bus up there with 50 people on there, we try to say thank you to everybody, and here they come. Now what? Now they come, well sh*t let’s do something, man! This is some bulls**t, what are ya’ll trying to do to us? It’s almost like they’re trying to sabotage us, man, and that’s some bullsh*t.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

