Former Ring Of Honor team, The Briscoes, recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about possibly joining AEW. They have been linked with joining the company ever since Final Battle. The duo believe that the timing for it is actually perfect right now.

“Hey man, I just think it’s perfect timing too, it’s perfect timing,” Jay Briscoe said. “You look at how things have gone down with Ring Of Honor over the past six months or whatever, since October. I just think it’s absolutely the perfect time, that’s how I see it. It’s meant to be.”

The Briscoes played a huge role in ROH’s history, as both a tag team and singles stars. However, the company is on hiatus right now and they spoke about the situation and how they feel about it.

“I mean it’s an unfortunate situation, man,” Jay admitted. “I especially feel bad for our friends, the guys and girls who might not get an opportunity to work somewhere else. They’ve really got to get back on the grind now, man. That just kind of sucks, it’s taking money out of people’s pockets, but it is what it is. You can’t look back, you’ve got to make the best of it.”

“Exactly, roll with the punches,” Mark added. “It’s always glass half of full, it’s got to be. Don’t get me wrong, it was a sudden shock, it really was. But you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

A lot of wrestlers went from Ring Of Honor to other promotions over the years. This led to some calling the company a stepping stone, but The Briscoes don’t believe that was the case. Instead, he thinks the promotion played a key role in AEWs creation.

“I don’t really feel too bad. I wouldn’t say they used us as a stepping stone, we kind of all helped each other,” Jay Briscoe said. “We are all in this together, man. Instead of a stepping stone, I like to say we are a trampoline, we get out there and let’s go.

“If it wasn’t for the guys before AEW, man, the work that was done in Ring Of Honor, just getting the feel, cutting their teeth. AEW wouldn’t be possible without Ring Of Honor, man. So, I don’t look at us like a stepping stone, I feel like we are all in this together helping each other. We ain’t got no ill feelings to anybody.”

If you sue any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

