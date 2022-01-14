AEW President Tony Khan was on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio and spoke about tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. He made it clear that there have been certain big draws on the show, one of those being Adam Cole.

“There have been some consistent people who have been big draws on the show, and hopefully that will bode well for tonight’s show. We have seen good ratings in the past when Adam Cole is on the show,” Tony Khan revealed. “Especially when he’s got a good opponent like he does tonight, with Trent Baretta. He and Orange Cassidy, in particular, have been a big part of this revival and, actually, Adam Cole’s opponent tonight, Trent is a big part of it too.

“When you look back before the holidays, we posted our biggest number in a long time the week before Christmas and the match that opened the show that did so well was an eight-man tag, and it was Trent’s comeback match. Now, Trent is wrestling again tonight one on one with Adam Cole.”

Tony Khan also commented on The Briscoes, who have been calling out FTR recently. He admitted that they are a great tag team, but the company has just brought in several other names as well.

“Well, it’s a great team with a great history in Ring Of Honor. We have a great roster right now,” he pointed out. “I think they’re a great team, and definitely somebody to keep an eye on but no, nothing official on them. We debuted so many great wrestlers recently. You mentioned Mercedes Martinez yourself, and of course, we just saw the arrival of Brody King on Wednesday night.

“I would be remiss, I think, if we don’t talk about the arrival of Brody King in the House Of Black, and what that represents. There’s a lot of exciting things. Of course, we do have new World Tag Team Champions, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus, and there’s a ton of great teams lining up to challenge them. We will have to wait and see I guess but they’re a great team who I have followed for well over 15 years. Who am I kidding? Much longer than that and I think they’re great wrestlers.”

