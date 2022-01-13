AEW has officially welcomed Brody King to the company.

As noted, last night’s AEW Dynamite saw Malakai Black bring in King as the new member of his House of Black stable. Black and King are also known as The Kings of The Black Throne. The debut came after Penta El Zero Miedo called out Black following his win over Matt Hardy. The lights went out and came back on to reveal Black standing in the corner of the ring. He attacked Alex Marvez and then Penta, until The Varsity Blondes made the save. Julia Hart asked them to stop the beatdown, which caused Black to laugh as the lights went out again and fans chanted for King. The lights came back on and King was in the middle of the ring. They then destroyed Penta and The Varsity Blondes.

In an update, AEW made their signature “All Elite” tweet for King today, writing, “Welcome to the team… @BrodyxKing is #AllElite”

King responded to the post and wrote, “THE WAR HAS BEGUN.”

AEW has also released King’s first official t-shirt, which you can see below.

King and Black currently hold the PWG World Tag Team Titles together. They won the titles by defeating Black Taurus ansd Demonic Flamita at PWG Threemendous VI on September 26 of last year.

Stay tuned for more. You can see AEW’s tweet below, along with footage of King’s debut and a photo of his new AEW t-shirt:

