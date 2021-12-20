Shane Taylor is not looking back as he prepares for the next chapter in his career. He’s one of the many wrestlers exploring their options now that Ring Of Honor is on a months-long hiatus.

“I’m feeling fine,” Taylor told It’s My Wrestling Podcast. “In moments like these, I tend to be someone that gets very excited. I know that sounds weird, but I am someone who sort of enjoys chaos, enjoys that feeling of not knowing what’s going to happen. That feeling of finding that next thing. You know what I mean? That survivalist sort of mentality I’ve had my whole life sort of kicks in and I feel like I’m right at home.

“Because growing up, you never knew what was going to happen,” Taylor continued. “You didn’t know if you live through the day, you know what I mean? So none of this comes as a shock. None of this comes as a surprise. None of this is something that I didn’t already see coming. So this is simply just par for the course. I mean me and the guys, with what we’ve been doing and the success that we’ve garnered organically damn-near by ourselves. We were debating options anyway. So this sort of just kicks it into another gear, so it’s okay.”

Shane Taylor battled Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor at ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view last Saturday. The company is promoting that it will return in April, with significant changes expected as part of the relaunch.

Taylor feels ROH’s hiatus could have long-term benefits for pro wrestling as a whole. And he’s ready to lead his Shane Taylor Promotions faction against anyone.

“You are now getting world-class talent that is able to come in help lead locker rooms,” Taylor explained. “Help coach young guys and help your veterans. It’s just awesome to see, I mean like already we saw The OGK, [Matt] Taven and [Mike] Bennett, in the NWA which is dope. You’re going to be able to see two world-class guys right off the bat going in and completely change the landscape of a locker room.

“The amount of matchups there’s going to be is very exciting,” Shane Taylor continued. “You look at a place like MLW and some of the matchups that you could potentially have for us there would be incredible. I mean a place that loves factions, enjoys faction warfare. Then you look at stuff and imagine O’Shay Edwards versus [Alex] Hammerstone or myself versus [Jacob] Fatu. The possibilities are endless.”