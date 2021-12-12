Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Ring Of Honor: Final Battle 2021 Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Here’s tonight’s card:

* Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus

* Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, and Tracy Williams vs. Brody King, Homicide, and Tony Deppen

* Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor – Fight Without Honor

* Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson – Pure Rules – ROH Pure Championship

* Rok-C (c) vs. Willow Nightingale – ROH Women’s World Championship

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry – Four Corners Survival Match – ROH World Television Championship

* The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Briscoe Brothers (Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe) – ROH World Tag Team Championship

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship

Pre-Show Results



* The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) w/ Vita VonStarr def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses & O’Shay Edwards) to WIN the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

* It is announced that Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham will be for the original ROH World Championship tonight, as Bandido is unable to compete due to testing positive for Covid-19.

* Miranda Alize and The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon) def. Chelsea Green and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle)

* Danhausen joins the commentary table for the final match of the pre-show.

* Brian Milonas, Beer City Bruiser, World Famous CB, Flip Gordon & PJ Black def. Sledge, Demonic Flamita, Will Ferrara, LSG & Max The Impaler in a 10-Man Wildcard Tag Team Match

Main Show

The show opens with a montage of the history of Ring of Honor and then focuses on the wrestlers competing in tonight’s Final Battle: End of an Era event. We then go live to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus

Both men lock up to test each other’s strength to get the first match of the night underway. The pace then immediately picks up with both men dodging moves. Rey Horus slides out of the ring and Dragon Lee flies over the top rope to land on Horus. Lee then sends Horus over the barricade. He then brings him back over to the ringside area and slams Horus into the ring post and then a slam onto the floor. Dragon Lee takes a seat as the fans chant for him as the referee continues his count before both men re-enter the ring.

Dragon Lee is firmly in control of the opening stages of the match. Horus manages to fight his way back into the match and sends Dragon Lee to the outside. He then performs his own dive over the top rope. Horus then sends him back in the ring. He then performs a belly-to-belly suplex on Lee sending him into the turnbuckles. Dragon Lee manages to get control of the match once again and locks Horus into submission, focusing on the back. Both men then find themselves in the middle of the ring delivering strikes back-and-forth.

Dragon Lee plants Horus with a Spanish fly to gain the upper hand once again, as he looks to go to the top rope. Horus manages to crash into the ring ropes to send Lee down sat on the top turnbuckle. Horus then hits the top rope and plants Dragon Lee onto the mat and manages to score a two-count. Dragon Lee then hits his own two-count following the Falcon Arrow. Lee persists with his beating and hits Horus with a knee to the back of the head to pick up the victory.

Winner: Dragon Lee

A video is shown of Eddie Edwards thanking Ring of Honor and the Ring of Honor fans.

Dalton Castle (c) vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry – Four Corners Survival Match – ROH World Television Championship