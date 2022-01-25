Penta El Zero Miedo may be dealing with the House of Black and an injury to his brother Rey Fenix on AEW programming, but he’ll soon have a separate issue; fighting for his mask in Lucha Libre AAA. As announced today at an AAA press conference, Penta, under his Pentagon Jr. name, will be part of an eight-man tournament where the final two will fight in a mask vs. mask match at TripleMania XXX in October of 2022.

The tournament will take place over the course of three TripleMania shows during 2022, concluding at TripleMania XXX. The first show, TripleMania Regia in Monterrey on April 30, will feature the first round matches of the tournament. The second TripleMania show, taking place at the 27,000 plus Estadio Caliente soccer stadium in Tijuana on June 18, will feature the semi-final matches.

In addition Penta El Zero Miedo, the tournament will feature luchadores Blue Demon Jr., El Canek, LA Park, Psycho Clown, Rayo de Jalisco Jr., and Villano IV as well as Japanese legend Ultimo Dragon, all putting their masks on the line in this tournament. LA Park, Ultimo Dragon, and Villano IV are best known for their runs in WCW during the mid-90s, while Psycho Clown, AAA’s top star, just appeared at GCW’s The Wrld on GCW over the weekend. Demon, Canek, and Jalisco are all legends, with Canek most notably being one of the few to slam Andre the Giant back in the 1980s.

In addition to the TripleMania news, AAA announced a new partnership with sports organization the National Football League, a partnership with FITE TV to broadcast future events going forward and events in Japan and Columbia later this year. In a post Q&A after the press conference, AAA Spanish announcer and former WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich teased a major surprise coming in the next few weeks, presumably at AAA’s Rey de Reyes event in February.

AAA TripleMania XXX will take place on October 15 in Arena Ciudad de Mexico. In the meantime, Penta El Zero Miedo can be seen on AEW Dark this Tuesday, where he’ll take on Wheeler Yuta in singles action.

You can watch the English version of AAA’s press conference below.

