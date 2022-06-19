AAA’s Ruleta de la Muerte tournament will conclude with a luchador unmasking this October at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. That didn’t stop the promotion from putting on a mask vs. mask match tonight, with Chik Tormenta unmasking for the first time in her sixteen-year career.

The AAA luchadora was forced to unmask after a loss to Flammer at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana after the two were the last two remaining in a cage match that opened the show to determine who would put their masks on the line. The match, loaded with twists and turns, featured interference from Flammer’s allies La Hiedra and Maravilla, Tormenta’s Los Vipers stablemates Abismo Negro Jr. and Toxin, and even Flammer and Tormenta’s husbands The Tiger and Reykco.

In the end, Flammer put Tormenta away with a Rolling Fireman’s Carry through a table. Afterward, she celebrated with Maravilla, Hiedra, Tiger, her father, Red Flammer, and her child. As is custom when a luchador(a) loses their mask, Tormenta revealed her identity as Cristina Azpeita Ramirez, from Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Flammer-Tormenta mask match represented the first-ever true mask vs. mask match between two women’s wrestlers in the 30-year history of TripleMania. In the past, sisters Faby Apache and Mary Apache battled in a hair vs. hair match at TripleMania XVI in 2008, which Faby won. She would later compete in the second “bet” match in TripleMania history at TripleMania XXVI in 2018, where she lost her hair to Lady Shani in a hair vs. mask match.

US fans will best remember Chik Tormenta for her appearance at NWA’s all-women’s event, EmPowerrr, on August 29, 2021. She would compete in a three-way match involving AEW star Diamante and Kylie Rae, with Diamante ultimately picking up the victory.

