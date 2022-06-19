In case Rey Fenix unifying the AAA Latin American and World Cruiserweight Championships in an out-of-control five-way match wasn’t wild enough, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie decided to make some news of her own at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. Following the five-way match, Taya came out unexpectedly to cut a promo in front of the Tijuana crowd about her recent success in AAA.

It was then she made a shocking challenge to a top AEW women’s star. Better yet, Taya made a challenge to the top AEW women’s star, officially challenging AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa to come down to Mexico and fight her.

While Rosa was not at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this evening, a video emerged on Twitter showing the AEW star watching the event at a signing. She appeared to respond enthusiastically to the idea of facing Taya, which was confirmed by a tweet Rosa released shortly after.

“I live rent-free on people’s minds,” Rosa tweeted. “Y’all know where to find me. LFG!”

I live rent free on peoples minds…. Yall know where to find me ☠️🤟🏼🤘🏽 LFG @luchalibreaaa @thetayavalkyrie https://t.co/AGOq65lgMr — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 19, 2022

While she was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Rosa has never wrestled for AAA during her eight-year career, though she did once challenge for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at a 2016 independent show against, you guessed it, Taya. Both she and Taya worked for Lucha Underground from 2016 through 2018, where they wrestled each other in trios action.

Overall, the two have wrestled each other seven times in singles, tag, trios, and multi-person matches, with Taya holding a 6-1 record over Rosa in those matches, including a 3-1 singles record (which yes, includes that Reina de Reinas Championship match). Rosa won the most recent singles match between the two, defeating Taya at Zicky Dice’s Outrageous Paradise earlier this year. The match was Taya’s first match following her WWE release.

Taya will next be seen tomorrow at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary, where she’ll team with Rosemary to challenge Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood for the Impact Knockout’s Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Rosa will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship next Sunday at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, taking on Toni Storm.

