A few more matches were announced for AEW X NJPW “Forbidden Door.”

During tonight’s “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager,” it was announced that Will Ospreay will face Orange Cassidy at “Forbidden Door.”

During tonight’s show, after Ospreay’s victory over Dax Harwood, the United Empire attacked FTR, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta. Orange Cassidy made his return to help them.

The other match will see Thunder Rosa defend the AEW Women’s Title against Toni Storm. Thunder Rosa has been the AEW Women’s Champion since defeating Dr. Britt Baker on March 16, 2022, at “Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam.”

Below is the updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:

Interim AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

AEW World Women’s Championship

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

PAC vs. Miro vs. TBD vs. TBD

Minoru Suzuki, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston

Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]