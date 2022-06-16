A few more matches were announced for AEW X NJPW “Forbidden Door.”
During tonight’s “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager,” it was announced that Will Ospreay will face Orange Cassidy at “Forbidden Door.”
During tonight’s show, after Ospreay’s victory over Dax Harwood, the United Empire attacked FTR, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta. Orange Cassidy made his return to help them.
The other match will see Thunder Rosa defend the AEW Women’s Title against Toni Storm. Thunder Rosa has been the AEW Women’s Champion since defeating Dr. Britt Baker on March 16, 2022, at “Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam.”
Below is the updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:
Interim AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
AEW World Women’s Championship
Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm
AEW All-Atlantic Championship
PAC vs. Miro vs. TBD vs. TBD
Minoru Suzuki, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston
Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy
