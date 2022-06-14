Impact Wrestling took to their Twitter account earlier today and announced that The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) will be defending their Knockouts Tag Team Championships at “Slammiversary” this Sunday.

Recent episodes of Impact have teased the reunion of former friends and enemies, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. The duo will try to put any past differences aside to challenge The Influence and attempt to dethrone them as Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

At Slammiversary, former friends and enemies Rosemary and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie will join forces to challenge The Influence for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles! After Havok failed to prove herself to The Influence, she disappeared from the IMPACT! Zone. One week later, Rosemary scored a huge victory over Tenille Dashwood in singles action but quickly found herself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown. There to make the save was Taya Valkyrie as she assisted Rosemary in sending The Influence scurrying to the back. Can Rosemary and Valkyrie coexist in order to add yet another championship milestone to their long list of accolades? Or will The Influence continue their trend-setting reign?

As noted last week, a massive Monster’s Ball match is also scheduled for the Pay-Per-View that will be Sami Callihan’s first televised match in 9 months. He is scheduled to go one-on-one against Moose in the historically brutal matchup.

“Slammiversary 2022” is set for this Sunday, June 19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

Below is the updated line-up for “Slammiversary:

Impact World Championship

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne

Knockouts Tag Team Championships

The Influence (c) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

Impact Tag Team Championships

The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers

Queen of the Mountain match for the Impact Knockouts World Championship

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim

Impact Digital Media Championship

Rich Swann (c) vs. Brian Myers

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Honor No More (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Eddie Edwards, PCO & Vincent) vs. Impact Originals (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kazarian & two TBAs)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts