Several matches were announced on Thursday for Impact’s upcoming pay-per-view, Slammiversary.

The first match announced is a Monster’s Ball match with Moose and Sami Callihan.

Callihan reacted to the match, noting how it will be his first match in nine months.

My first match back in almost 9 months. My first Monsters Ball. Every second, every hour, every day, every month I’ve had to sit in isolation… I will make Moose feel. I could have just broke his leg. That would have been too easy. June 19th, THIS ENDS.#Slammiversary https://t.co/mASDZyMp3V — Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) June 10, 2022

Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann is set to defend his title against Brian Myers at Slammiversary.

Swann won the Digital Media title from Matt Cardona during last month’s Wrestling Revolver Vegas Vacation event.

During this week’s Impact on AXS TV, Alex Zayne was added to the Ultimate X match for the X-Division title.

Zayne joins already announced “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Jack Evans, and the current X-Division Champion Ace Austin.

Below is the updated line-up for Slammiversary:

Impact World Championship

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship

Ace Austin (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayne

Impact Tag Team Championship

The Briscoes (c) vs. The Good Brothers

Queen of the Mountain match for the Impact Knockouts World Championship

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim

Impact Digital Media Championship

Rich Swann (c) vs. Brian Myers

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Honor No More (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Eddie Edwards, PCO & Vincent vs. Impact Originals (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kazarian & two TBAs)

Slammiversary 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

