It’s been more than eight months since AEW fans last saw Kenny Omega, who disappeared shortly after he dropped the AEW World Championship to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear, taking time off to recover from numerous injuries. Since then, fans have been wondering when Omega would return, and at times it felt like Omega himself was wondering if he’d return at all. But a new report provides some potentially excellent news for Omega and his supporters.

Fightful Select is reporting that there are tentative plans in place for Omega to make his return to AEW this September at the All Out PPV as part of a trios program with long-time friends (and fellow executive vice presidents) the Young Bucks. Fightful did not, however, that the situation wasn’t set in stone, and that things could change leading up to the event. No firm return date is set for Omega at this time, and neither he nor AEW have confirmed his return.

The report comes less than a week after the Young Bucks lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) on “AEW Dynamite,” throwing cold water on a potential rubber match for those titles between the Bucks and FTR, as many had speculated was coming. Dave Meltzer later noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Bucks were expected to be involved in a “major angle” this fall, and Fightful’s report confirms that major angle involves Omega.

It’s unknown who else would be involved in this angle with Omega and the Bucks. Before taking time off, tension had been teased between Omega and fellow Elite member Adam Cole, who would go on to add Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to the group in Omega’s absence, turning the Elite into the Undisputed Elite in the process. Now, Cole himself is recovering from both a concussion and a torn labrum, while O’Reilly is out with an undisclosed injury (presumably not swollen testes, as he claimed). There is currently no timetable for their return.

Should Omega make his way back to AEW, it is likely to increase speculation on the introduction of an AEW Trios Championship, which has long been anticipated by fans. In the past, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan has stated that AEW Trios Title belts had been created, but that he had held off on introducing them until Omega returned so that he and the Bucks to compete for the titles.

