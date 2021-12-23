At the conclusion of Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy, former WWE NXT star Kyle O’Reilly made his surprise debut in AEW.

As the final moments of the match were winding down, Bobby Fish came down to the ring to assist Adam Cole in securing the victory over Orange Cassidy. However, he instead distracted the referee as Kyle O’Reilly made a surprise entrance and attacked Orange Cassidy from behind.

Cassidy ended up losing the match after Kyle hit a combination of strikes and Cole hit his finishing knee to the back of Orange’s head.

The original members of Undisputed Era came together at the end, spending a brief moment in the ring and then fighting off the Best Friends.

It was then that The Young Bucks came down to the ring and confronted Adam Cole. Adam had a conflicted look painted on his face as he looked back at forth at the two stables – The Elite and Undisputed Era. He still looked uncertain as he exited the ring with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Kyle’s signing was teased last week when Adam promised The Young Bucks “the best Christmas present they could ever ask for.” But based off their reaction, it seems The Bucks aren’t as thrilled about the acquisition as Cole is.

First debuting in 2005, O’Reilly spent nearly two decades wrestling for companies including Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, NJPW, and WWE NXT. He is a three-time NXT Tag Team Champion as a part of Undisputed Era. He won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic partnering with Adam Cole and he also won the “tag team of the year” award for 3 consecutive years, 2018-2020.

It was announced via Twitter shortly after the segment concluded that Kyle O’Reilly has officially signed with AEW. You can see the full announcement and highlights from tonight below: