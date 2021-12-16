Free agent wrestler Kyle O’Reilly might be bound for AEW.

On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole teased the AEW debut of O’Reilly during a backstage segment with The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish.

“On the Christmas edition of AEW Dynamite next week, it’s going to be the best Christmas present that you guys could ever ask for,” Cole said. “Trust me, you guys are going to love this!”

Cole’s promo led to fans on social media speculating on whether he was referring to his former Undisputed Era stablemate.

O’Reilly seemingly responded to Cole’s promo by tweeting a GIF of Brad Pitt asking “What’s in the box” from the movie Seven. As seen in the video below, Cole was holding a box while informing his friends that they get to unwrap a special Christmas present on next week’s Dynamite.

Earlier this week, Cole was asked about reuniting with O’Reilly and Fish in AEW.

“This is the honest to god truth, I have no idea what Kyle is going to do,” Cole said at a C2E2 event. “I really don’t. I’m not sure he even knows what he’s going to do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle as well as Bobby (Fish), hell yeah I would love that. Hell yeah I would, absolutely.”

As reported earlier, O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano became free agents last Friday after choosing not to re-sign with WWE. O’Reilly signed with WWE in July 2017. He leaves the company as a three-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and the winner of the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with Cole.

You can see Kyle O’Reilly’s tweet below.