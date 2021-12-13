Over the weekend several AEW stars including Adam Cole took part in a panel at the C2E2 event.

During the event, Cole was asked about two former NXT stars and if they would be joining him to AEW.

When asked by a fan about Kyle O’Reilly, Cole revealed that he has no clue, but would like to reunite with him and Bobby Fish.

“This is the honest to god truth, I have no idea what Kyle is going to do,” Adam Cole said. “I really don’t. I’m not sure he even knows what he’s going to do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle as well as Bobby (Fish), hell yeah I would love that. Hell yeah I would, absolutely.”

Another fan asked the panel who would be the most interested in “kicking Johnny Gargano’s ass?”

Cole simply raised his hand and Billy Gunn commented, “I would but he only comes up to my waist.”

As reported, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano are free agents from WWE since both wrestlers decided not to sign new contracts, and their previous WWE NXT deals expired on December 10.

Below is the video: