New AEW Tag Team Champions have been crowned during Week One of “Fyter Fest”!

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland took home the win after defeating the Young Bucks and Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) in a triple threat bout. The match came to a close after Swerve managed to hit his signature Swerve Stomp right after Lee dove to the outside to take out the Bucks and Hobbs. Swerve would get the three count on Starks as confetti erupted into the sky upon the duo’s win. Read the full rundown of the match here in Wrestling INC’s official results for “Fyter Fest: Week One”.

Lee made his debut on the company on the February 9 edition of “Dynamite” against Isiah Kassidy in order to qualify for the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Swerve signed with the company a month later at the Revolution event. The two formed “Swerve In Our Glory” back at the beginning of May after Lee was being targeted by several other stars for not teaming with them and needed a partner for a match on “Rampage”. While the two may have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start in the beginning, they have since found their footing and become one of the most over tag teams among fans, proven by the crowd eruption upon their victory.

