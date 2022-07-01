Kenny Omega has been out of action now for close to eight months and has been recovering from multiple injuries. While on Twitch with CEOGaming, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and the longest-reigning AEW World Champion indicated that another another injury setback could mean the end for his in-ring career.

“If I get another major setback, that’s it … I’m done, because I can’t do this ever again,” Omega said. “Two times, three times a day, really painful rehab … What’s it going to be like when I get back in the ring? I have no idea. Scary, actually.”

“There is a different kind of expectation put on me,” Omega continued, “and I think that anything less than what [the fans are] expecting, which is already unrealistic, is going to lead to a lot of ridicule.”

Omega held the AEW World Championship for a company record of 346 days, defending the title against talents such as Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and current Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. He eventually lost the belt to “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear 2021 after a little over 25 minutes of in-ring action, resulting in Page’s first-ever singles victory for a major championship.

Following the Full Gear match against Page, Omega held onto one title, the AAA Mega Championship, but ended up relinquishing it less than two weeks after his match against Page. Omega has not wrestled in any organization since, rehabbing multiple injuries and undergoing surgeries while also attempting different treatment methods, and trying to work to get back in the ring. In February, Omega provided an update where he said that he had not recovered as quickly as he once hoped.

Omega recently returned to traveling with AEW for his backstage role, but he quickly realized that it was too much for his body to handle, and therefore has not been traveling with the company — he didn’t attend Chicago for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, for example. Omega had been working through injuries during the entirely of his time with both AEW and Impact wrestling, initially suffering from vertigo in NJPW prior to the creation of AEW.

