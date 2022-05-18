Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has returned to his backstage role as an Executive Vice President with the company.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Omega resumed his usual backstage role in recent weeks, including producing some of the women’s division matches for AEW. He has been recovering from various operations and it is still unclear what the timetable is for a potential return to the squared circle.

Outside of producing AEW content, Omega has been involved with the AEW video game. He was also reportedly the person to contact Brian Cage and inform him of the company picking up his contract option earlier this year.

The former AEW World Champion has been on the shelf since dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear on November 13, 2021. Omega originally hoped to be back in action by February 2022, but it was then announced that he was going to undergo several surgeries and be out of action for a longer period of time.

Kenny Omega’s most recent surgery was to repair a sports hernia in April, which typically requires two or more months of recovery. Besides the hernia surgery, Omega has other issues that he is planning on taking care of before he makes a full-time return to competition.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]