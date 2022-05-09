AEW star Kenny Omega responded to fan comments on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns earlier today.

The exchange with fans started when Omega noticed he was a trending topic on Twitter, apparently due to fans discussing how Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos put on a strong performance as they defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in the WrestleMania Backlash main event on Sunday.

“Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year. *checks timeline* Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show…,” Omega wrote with a face-plant GIF.

One fan responded to Omega and said he believes Reigns is better than Omega. Another fan responded to that comment, and said Reigns couldn’t last five minutes in the ring with Omega.

Omega responded to the last comment and gave Reigns some praise, adding that a match between the two would surprise a lot of people.

“I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people,” Omega responded.

Omega has been out of in-ring action since dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear back on November 13. He took time off to deal with several nagging injuries, and was told by AEW President Tony Khan to take as much time as he needed. Omega originally hoped to be back in action by February, but that was before he underwent other surgeries. He reportedly underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia in April some time, which would require another two months of recovery. There was hope that Omega will be back in the ring this spring or early summer.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Omega’s full tweets with fans below:

Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year. *checks timeline* Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show… pic.twitter.com/VAaBsFDWiL — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 9, 2022

Roman couldn't last 5 minutes in the ring with omega. — StoryinTheSkies (@JakeBur99747047) May 9, 2022

I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 9, 2022

