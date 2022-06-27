Even though one historic AEW star is now in WWE, his legacy will live on in the new video game when it gets released. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega noted to Justin Barrasso that the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be featured in AEW’s video game, “Fight Forever.”

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game,” Omega said. “I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved.”

Rhodes, one of the original four EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, left the company back in February and showed up at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins in a move that shocked the wrestling world. Rhodes had his share of historic matches while with AEW, and while there’s no word on whether he’s an actual playable character in the game, Omega did express the importance of AEW going back to its roots.

“We’ve built this game from the ground up, starting everything from scratch. That’s why I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.”

As for the gameplay people can expect from “Fight Forever,” Omega said that the wrestling styles will be specific to each talent in that ever-changing locker room.

“A match with Kenny Omega should feel like a Kenny Omega match. The same with Darby Allin or Nyla Rose. There can be universal counters, but the characters need their unique signature moves. So you’re not going to see Sting do a springboard top rope frankensteiner. Sting will feel like Sting. My hope is that whoever you like, you’ll get to enjoy playing like them in the game.”

No details as to when we can expect a release date for “Fight Forever,” but the reported name was revealed by Tony Khan during the “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Rampage” tapings in Pittsburgh earlier this year.

