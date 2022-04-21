AEW’s upcoming console video game will be called AEW: Fight Forever, Tony Khan announced after tonight’s Dynamite went off the air.

As seen below, Khan addressed fans in attendance at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, alongside announcer Justin Roberts and referee Aubrey Edwards. Khan then revealed the name of AEW’s inaugural console video game.

AEW also recorded chants, footage and audio that will be included in the video game. According to fans, some of the chants recorded were “FTR,” “Cash,” “Dax,” “Boom,” “Bay Bay,” “Adam Page,” and “Sting.”

It remains to be seen how the chants and reaction footage will be implemented in the game.

As noted earlier, the AEW console video game could be released as early as September. The game was initially expected to release in 2023. The video game is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

AEW filed to trademark “AEW: Fight Forever” for merchandise and video game use on March 21.

Stay tuned for more details.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

We’re helping make homeownership easy!

SaveWithWINC.com makes saving money easy! Paying your house off faster will save you THOUSANDS - and you don't need money out of pocket to do it. Get started at SaveWithWINC.com and cut 5, 7, even 10 years off your loan!

Ready to buy a home? Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com with as little as NO MONEY DOWN!

Instagram iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Instagram.