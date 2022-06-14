MJF isn’t the only wrestler to cut a ‘pipebomb’ on AEW TV in 2022.

On the January 19 “AEW: Dynamite”, Cody Rhodes cut a lengthy promo ahead of a ladder match with Sammy Guevara where he was able to give his thoughts on a lot of different topics. Some of those topics included WWE renaming talent (referencing WWE changing WALTER’s name to Gunther), CM Punk, and the Forbidden Door.

While on he and Jake ‘the Snake’ Robert’s podcast, DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Champion DDP commented on Rhodes’ ‘pipebomb’ promo just before his AEW exit.

“I’m so glad that Cody got to give that last promo where he talked about, you know, cause, you know, I really like CM Punk and I like what they did, what do they call it, the pipebomb? Yeah the pipebomb interview,” DDP said. “Cody got to go out there because he did the pipebomb. Like he did leave the company.”

Following the ‘pipebomb’ promo, Rhodes took on Sammy Guevara in a ladder match for both the TNT Championship, held by Rhodes, and the Interim TNT Championship, held by Guevara. Guevara defeated Cody’s brother Dustin Rhodes to become Interim TNT Champion due to Cody having COVID-19 and not being able to defend his title. The ‘Spanish God’ defeated Cody in the ladder match to become the one and only TNT Champion.

That ladder match was Rhodes’ last match for the company he helped create, as a month and a half later he would return to WWE after being gone for six years. Rhodes defeated Seth Freakin’ Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 38 after 21 minutes of back and forth action and drama. Rhodes then went on to defeat Rollins at the next two WWE Premium Live Events, WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, with the latter being the now-iconic match where Rhodes competed with a torn pectoral muscle.

The ‘American Nightmare’ underwent surgery for his injury within the past week. WWE provided an update on Cody Rhodes where they stated that he is expected to miss up to nine months of in-ring action.

While with AEW, Rhodes won the TNT Championship on three different occasions. Rhodes’ first title win came by defeating Lance Archer to become the inaugural champion at Double or Nothing 2020. Rhodes eventually lost the title to Mr. Brodie Lee, who he won the title back from after 55 days in what would be Lee’s last match before his passing on December 26th, 2020. Rhodes won his third TNT Championship from Guevara on the Christmas Day edition of “AEW: Rampage” this past year.

