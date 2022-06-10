You may not have noticed, but a lot of wrestlers are getting injured right now, chief among them WWE star Cody Rhodes, AEW’s Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, and even AEW World Champion CM Punk. But Punk’s not the only AEW champion to be hobbled, as AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky revealed he had aggravated a leg injury during his TNT Title defense against Dante Martin.

Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I’ll be back to defend again soon. 2/2. — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022

So will Sky be the next AEW star to miss time? As of now, it’s unclear. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Sky strained a muscle in his upper leg, right after his match with Martin began. Sky was seen grabbing his right leg multiple times throughout the match, and a day later confirmed on Twitter he had suffered an injury, while also admitting his right knee had been bothering him going into the match.

As for whether Sky will miss any time, Meltzer noted that the TNT Champion would be having an MRI soon to find out more details on the injury. It should be noted that Sky appeared to be moving fine while appearing on “AEW Dynamite” this past week, a positive sign that he will not have to miss much time. AEW has not commented on Sky’s status, nor have they hinted about possibly stripping him of the title or creating an Interim title.

Regardless of his injury status, Sky’s next opponent looks as though it will be Wardlow, who Sky defeated to retain the AEW TNT Championship back in March during Sky’s first reign as champion. Wardlow declared on “AEW Dynamite” that he was looking to avenge his loss against Sky and take the TNT Championship to restore prestige to it; Wardlow also stated he was willing to wait for his shot until Sky was fully healed.

