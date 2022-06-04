Another champion other than CM Punk looks to be dealing with an injury, as revealed on social media earlier today.

The current TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky, took to Twitter to announce that he suffered a leg strain during his TNT Title defense against Daunte Martin on “Rampage”. In his post, Sky gives some details on how he’s feeling and implies he has yet to have a doctor determine how long he will be out of action.

“I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes, I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on,” Sky writes. “Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully, nothing serious, and I’ll be back to defend again soon.”

Scorpio Sky is in his third reign with the TNT Championship after a long feud with Sammy Guevara that finally ended at AEW “Double or Nothing” last Sunday. Per the stipulation of their mixed-gender trios match, since Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti lost to Sky, Ethan Page, & Paige VanZant, Guevara can never challenge Sky for the TNT Title ever again.

As noted, Sky was given a purple and gold, custom-made TNT Title on the previous edition of “Rampage”. The style of the belt, influenced by the Los Angeles Lakers, is something that perfectly fits the current TNT Champion, as he has proudly proclaimed his status as a Lakers fan many times.

We will keep you updated on the severity of Scorpio Sky’s injury.

